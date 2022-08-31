American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About American Realty Investors

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

