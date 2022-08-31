America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 712,300 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $130.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About America’s Car-Mart

Separately, Stephens lowered America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

