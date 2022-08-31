Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

