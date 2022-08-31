Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,965 shares of company stock worth $1,063,454 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.