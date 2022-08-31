AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 365.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.45. 7,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,869. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

