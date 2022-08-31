Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 269.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

