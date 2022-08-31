Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 342

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 342 ($4.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON NWG opened at GBX 249.95 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.10 ($3.19).

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.