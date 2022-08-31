Analyzing General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.52, indicating that its share price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Royalty has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Diversified Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A Diversified Royalty 66.59% 14.29% 6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 97.50 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Diversified Royalty $29.74 million 9.06 $18.76 million $0.17 12.75

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Diversified Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for General Enterprise Ventures and Diversified Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diversified Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Diversified Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Royalty is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

