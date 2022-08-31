Anchor Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $29.99 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $33.24 million and approximately $29.99 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008904 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.
Anchor Protocol Coin Profile
Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.
Anchor Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
