Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans Dividend of $1.20

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.198 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLY opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. Ansell has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $110.16.

Get Ansell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.