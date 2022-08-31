Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Trading Up 2.7%

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $482.58. Approximately 1,274,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,209,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,145,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

