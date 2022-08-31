apM Coin (APM) One Day Volume Tops $11.32 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $21.77 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

