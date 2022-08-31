Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 646.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

APLE stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 477,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 60.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.