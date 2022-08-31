Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Director Chuck Hastings Buys 10,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

APLD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Applied Blockchain

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

