Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Director Chuck Hastings Buys 10,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Applied Blockchain Stock Performance
APLD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20.
Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Applied Blockchain
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Blockchain (APLD)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.