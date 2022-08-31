Applied Research Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

