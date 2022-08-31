Applied Research Investments LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,478 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.24. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

