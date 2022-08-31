Applied Research Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,899 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 6.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. 9,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

