Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 81,113 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,113 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.99. 18,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

