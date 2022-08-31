Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 867,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,336. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.