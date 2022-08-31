Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ADM opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.