Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. 3,448,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

