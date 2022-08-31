Archer Investment Corp Acquires 3,532 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. 1,117,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,428,158. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

