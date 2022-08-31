Archer Investment Corp Buys 5,965 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.