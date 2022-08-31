Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $251,234,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $98.13. 14,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

