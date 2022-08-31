Archer Investment Corp Makes New $623,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.10. 3,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $139.84 and a one year high of $234.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

