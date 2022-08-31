Archer Investment Corp Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. 18,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,807. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.