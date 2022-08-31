Archer Investment Corp Sells 317 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.6 %

META stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.38. 865,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. The firm has a market cap of $441.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.