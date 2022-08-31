Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Price Performance

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 583,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,880. The company has a market cap of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,350.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

