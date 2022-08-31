ARCS Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One ARCS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a market capitalization of $663,972.24 and approximately $224,117.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ARCS Coin Profile

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

