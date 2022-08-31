Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,795 shares during the period. Ardelyx makes up approximately 0.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Ardelyx worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 994,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 422,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 589,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,489.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 311,854 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,744.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Ardelyx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,950 shares of company stock worth $180,591 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.