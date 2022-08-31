Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.91

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 2255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,190,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 267,144 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 950,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 249,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,737,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.