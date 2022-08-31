Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1,212.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,734 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ares Management worth $52,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 15,018.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ares Management by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 376,177 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,698,000 after purchasing an additional 201,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $74.36. 25,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,003. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

