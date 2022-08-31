Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 2160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Argo Group International by 155.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.