Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) received a C$7.50 price objective from research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

AMC stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.31. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$504.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arizona Metals will post -0.2255292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

