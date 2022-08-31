ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

