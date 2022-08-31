ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,075 to GBX 920. The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,472.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

