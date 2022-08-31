Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Asure Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

