Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.91

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several research firms have commented on AEXAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cheuvreux cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

