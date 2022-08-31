Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.93. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 315,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading

