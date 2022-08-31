Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADI opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

