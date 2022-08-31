Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,415 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $130.25.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,053 shares of company stock worth $4,155,063. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.50 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.37.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

