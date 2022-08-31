Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $521,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

