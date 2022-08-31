Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.8 %

ELAN stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

