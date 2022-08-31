Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $206.74 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

