Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,438,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,489 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.