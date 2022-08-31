Aurora (AOA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,957.00

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $71,957.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

