Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.
Autodesk Stock Performance
ADSK stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.91. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,396,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
