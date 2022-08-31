Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

ADSK stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.91. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,396,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

