B. Riley Comments on Aviat Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aviat Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

AVNW has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Aviat Networks stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $358.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

