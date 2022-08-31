Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $150.16 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00433874 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00819788 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015440 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
