Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.60

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.10 ($6.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

Bankinter Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.0634 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.