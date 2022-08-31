Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.60

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.10 ($6.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
